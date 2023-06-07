In a CNN town hall, Nikki Haley falsely linked transgender athletes with teen girls’ suicidal ideation
Published
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently said more teenage girls are contemplating suicide, and she offered an explanation. During a CNN town hall June 4, the former South Carolina governor talked about her definition of “woke,” a term with varying definitions used derisively by some…
#nikkihaley #southcarolina #jaketapper #trevorproject #haley #carlfleisher #bisexual #quintinahunt #annemariealbano #cdc