10 Things in Tech: Apple Vision Pro, Big Tech's big AI salaries, and Marc Andreessen's plan to save the world

10 Things in Tech: Apple Vision Pro, Big Tech's big AI salaries, and Marc Andreessen's plan to save the world

Upworthy

Published

Hello, readers. Nathan Rennolds, an associate editor in London, here. Last week, robot pizza startup Zume reportedly closed down, despite having raised almost $500 million from funds like Softbank. I couldn't help but think it was a timely reminder to investors that, in the tech industry, great…

#nathanrennolds #softbank #apple #arvr #downloadinsider #applevisionpro #visionpro #tonyfadell #ipod #meta

Full Article