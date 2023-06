Investor boot camp is a series of articles, of which this is the ninth and last, designed to teach the fundamentals for do-it-yourself investors. If you want higher long-term returns while you keep your peace of mind, this series has covered the most important things you need to know, without…



#lesson1 #lesson2simpler #lesson3 #lesson4less #lesson5small #chrispedersen #lesson6 #lesson7time #lesson8 #lesson9