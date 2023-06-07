Tucker Carlson's return hailed by MAGA as first show viewed 40M times

The first episode of Tucker Carlson's new show on Twitter has been praised by MAGA supporters, as the former Fox News host raked in more than 40 million views. Carlson, who was the long-time host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, parted ways with Fox News in April. The following month, Carlson announced…



#tuckercarlson #maga #tuckercarlsontonight #twitter #marjorietaylorgreene #arizona #karilake #donaldtrumpjr #candaceowens #ukraine