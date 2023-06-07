Metaverse user laughed at Apple Vision Pro's $3,499 price tag and said he'd only be willing to pay $700, report says
Published
Apple Vision Pro demo. Apple A Metaverse user thinks Apple's eye-watering price tag for its new Vision Pro is laughable. The user told the Financial Times he was only willing to pay around $700 for Apple's new headset. The $3,499 price tag was met with an exasperated response from audience members…
#applevisionpro #apple #visionpro #meta #horizonworlds #petesyme #anishabhatia #globaldata