Metaverse user laughed at Apple Vision Pro's $3,499 price tag and said he'd only be willing to pay $700, report says

Metaverse user laughed at Apple Vision Pro's $3,499 price tag and said he'd only be willing to pay $700, report says

Upworthy

Published

Apple Vision Pro demo. Apple A Metaverse user thinks Apple's eye-watering price tag for its new Vision Pro is laughable. The user told the Financial Times he was only willing to pay around $700 for Apple's new headset. The $3,499 price tag was met with an exasperated response from audience members…

#applevisionpro #apple #visionpro #meta #horizonworlds #petesyme #anishabhatia #globaldata

Full Article