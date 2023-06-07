Videos show protesters brawling outside LA school meeting on whether to recognize LGBTQ Pride Month
Published
Protesters brawl outside Glendale Unified School District on June 6, 2023. SKYCAL via CBS News Videos show a brawl taking place outside the Glendale Unified School District HQ on Tuesday evening. It occurred ahead of a school board meeting on whether to recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month. At…
#skycal #cbsnews #brennanmurphy #pride #leaveourkidsalone #protecttranskids #mikerogers #glendale #losangelesblade #northhollywood