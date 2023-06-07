Morning Rundown: Air quality alerts, Virginia shooting latest and the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Morning Rundown: Air quality alerts, Virginia shooting latest and the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Upworthy

Published

Smoke from Canada's wildfires casts a haze over the United States. The field of candidates vying for the Republican presidential nomination expands. And Ukraine rushes to evacuate tens of thousands of people from flooding after the destruction of a crucial dam. Here’s what to know today. Wildfire…

#ukraine #eastcoast #midwest #south #detroit #morningrundown #iaea #addmikepence #donaldtrump #ovaloffice

Full Article