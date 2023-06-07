Ellison sues Walmart, Reynolds for allegedly deceiving customers with recycling bag marketing

Ellison sues Walmart, Reynolds for allegedly deceiving customers with recycling bag marketing

Upworthy

Published

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Walmart and Reynolds Consumer Products — the parent company of Hefty bags — for allegedly deceiving and defrauding Minnesotans with their marketing of recycling bags. Ellison at a Tuesday press conference said despite company claims, recycling…

#minnesota #keithellison #walmart #minnesotans #greatvalue #reynolds #generalsoffice #connecticut #josephheegaard #heegaard

Full Article