Millions in eastern U.S. face unhealthy air quality conditions from Canada wildfire smoke: Live Updates

Millions of people in the eastern U.S. woke up to another day of poor air quality conditions Wednesday, as smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada wafted over the country. About 98 million people in parts of 18 states from South Carolina to New Hampshire were under air quality alerts Wednesday…



#southcarolina #newhampshire #allergyasthmanetwork #n95 #quebec #chibougamau #billblair #newyorkyankees #chicagowhitesox #yankeestadium