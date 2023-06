Tucker Carlson released the first episode of “Tucker on Twitter” Tuesday night, opening with a casual “hey, it’s Tucker Carlson” before moving into a discussion of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine and ridiculing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “our shifty, dead-eyed…



#tuckercarlson #twitter #kakhovka #ukraine #volodymyrzelensky #airforce #donaldtrump