Chris Licht, the embattled CEO of CNN, plans to step down, he confirmed to Axios on Wednesday. Licht has been on the job for 13 months. Why it matters: Licht’s leadership became untenable following a damning profile about him published by The Atlantic last week. Warner Bros. Discovery executive…



#chrislicht #licht #atlantic #warnerbrosdiscovery #davidleavy #davidzaslav #amyentelis