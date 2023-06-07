Tucker Carlson's first Twitter show went big on UFOs and Ukraine war conspiracy theories. Musk must know that spells disaster

Tucker Carlson's first Twitter show went big on UFOs and Ukraine war conspiracy theories. Musk must know that spells disaster

Upworthy

Published

Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk. Left: Janos Kummer/Getty Images, Right: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogu Tucker Carlson's Twitter show finally made its debut. Advertisers and users should be concerned. His monologue hinted at how Twitter is fast becoming a place that will…

#tuckercarlson #elonmusk #left #metmuseumvogu #twitter #ukraine #kakhovkadam #jeffreyepstein #tajikistan #nordstreampipeline

Full Article