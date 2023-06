Former partners for the law firm Lewis Brisbois, John Barber, left, and Jeff Ranen, have left the firm to start their own boutique practice. Following their departure, Lewis Brisbois released hundreds of emails in which Barber and Ranen spoke in vile and offensive terms about women, Jews, Blacks,…



#lewisbrisbois #johnbarber #jeffranen #jews #blacks #asians #armenians #persians #lewis #brisbois