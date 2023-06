Morgan Wallen had some long-awaited, great news for fans on Wednesday (June 7) morning. After cancelling six weeks of shows on doctor’s orders a month ago to go on vocal rest, the “Last Night” singer announced in an Instagram Story “we back.” Related Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks of Shows on Voice…



#morganwallen #lastnight #06072023 #florida #hardy #ernest #baileyzimmerman #wrigleyfield #wallen #oxford