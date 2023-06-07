Chris Licht’s CNN Exit Dubbed ‘Karma’ by Twitter Users: ‘Somewhere Don Lemon Is Laughing His Ass Off’
Chris Licht officially exited his position of CEO at CNN on Wednesday morning and, for many online, it was no big surprise. A fairly large swath of folks on Twitter actually dubbed it “karma” for Licht’s firing of CNN anchor Don Lemon. Licht’s one-year tenure as CEO and Chairman of CNN Worldwide…
