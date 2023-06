Authorities on Wednesday rushed supplies of drinking water to flooded areas from a collapsed dam in southern Ukraine as officials weighed where they might resettle residents who relied on the breached reservoir on the Dnieper River that forms part of the front line in the 15-month war. READ MORE:…



#ukraine #dnieperriver #russian #moscow #crimeanpeninsula #dnieper #volodymyrzelenskyy #zelenskyy #oleshky #vyorstka