NYC officials announce advisories for all 5 boroughs over 'alarming' air quality concerns in wake of Canadian wildfires

As a thick haze of yellowish smog continues to wrap itself around the Big Apple, air quality advisories were in place Wednesday for all five boroughs of New York City with city dwellers urged to stay indoors after heavy smoke from wildfires raging in Canada wafted over the border. The smoke…



#newyorkcity #zachiscol #newyorkers #ericadams #yankee #bronx #kathyhochul #northcountry #syracuse #rochester