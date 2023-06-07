Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Avengers’ Group Text Was ‘Wild’ After Jeremy Snow Plow Accident: ‘Any Of Us Can Go at Any Minute’

Chris Hemsworth told GQ UK that he’s been thinking about death a lot more lately as his forties quickly approach and in the aftermath of his “Avengers” co-star Jeremy Renner suffering a near-fatal accident in January. Renner was hospitalized with blunt chest trauma, over 30 broken bones and more…



#chrishemsworth #avengers #jeremyrenner #renner #robertdowneyjr #chrisevans #markruffalo #scarlettjohansson #rennersmarvel #johansson