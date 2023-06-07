‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Michael Grimm Hospitalized, ‘Sedated’ & on a Ventilator

Michael Grimm could use some positive thoughts sent his way. The America’s Got Talent season five winner was recently hospitalized and placed on a ventilator with a severe unknown illness that’s wreaking havoc on his mind and body, according to a video posted by his wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm.…



#michaelgrimm #americasgottalent #luciezolcervagrimm #06072023 #michaelsinstagram #lucie #icu #percysledge #whenamanlovesawoman #lucieonellen