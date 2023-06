The finale of Netflix’s latest dating show hit, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” arrived on Wednesday after weeks of partner swapping that amounted to a milestone in romantic reality television: The first of the genre’s marriage contests that focused exclusively on queer couples. Like its predecessor,…



#netflix #queerlove #lesbian #tiffder #mildredwoody #vanessapapa #papa #lexigoldberg #raecheungsutton #xanderboger