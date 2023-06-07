‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ Looks To Roar $155M+ Worldwide, But Could Get Sideswiped By ‘Spidey’ Stateside

Summer’s tentpole rumble continues this weekend with Paramount’s seventh Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts which is heat-seeking a $155M worldwide, $100M of that offshore. The movie reps a concentrated reboot by the studio of the long-in-tooth robots-in-disguise franchise which…



#paramount #beasts #michaelbay #hasbro #stevencaplejr #hispanic #bumblebee #korea #indonesia #mexico