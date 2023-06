Drone footage on Wednesday showed the extent of flooding in Kherson's Korabel district, after Tuesday's collapse of Ukraine's Kakhovka dam. Ukrainian emergency workers cruised along the flooded streets to assist trapped civilians. Officials said about 22,000 people live in areas at risk of…



#korabel #ukraine #kakhovka #russian #dnieperriver #moscow #subscribe #bloombergoriginals #bloombergquicktake #breakingnewson