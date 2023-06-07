New Yorkers are Posting Distressing Photos as NYC Air Quality Worsens by the Hour

New Yorkers are facing a frightening event in the city today as Canada's wildfires are dumping heavy smoke into the air, leading New York City Officials to release air quality warnings on June 7. The city's Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said, "We expect this to be a multiple-day…



#newyorkers #newyorkcity #emergencymanagement #zachiscol #northeast #elonmusk #lucolinga #lucolingaview #worldtradecenter #newjersey