Crocodile virgin birth discovery suggests dinosaurs could do the same

Scientists have documented the first "virgin birth" in a crocodilian—and the discovery suggests that dinosaurs may have also had this unusual ability. In a study published in the Royal Society journal Biology Letters, researchers describe a case of "facultative parthenogenesis" in an American…



#royalsociety #biologyletters #warrenbooth #stateuniversity #costarica #parquereptilandia #quetzaldwyer #dwyer #subsequently #jurassicpark