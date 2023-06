Update, 12:16 pm PT: The “Prima Facie” matinée performance has resumed, with an understudy taking over for Comer. Previously: Jodie Comer is getting rave reviews for her performance in the one-woman Broadway play “Prima Facie,” but her June 7 performance was cut short due to nearly-unbreathable…



#update #primafacie #comer #jodiecomer #broadway #newyorkcity #trishdeitch