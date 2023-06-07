Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain, Shares Video of Her CT Scan

Shannen Doherty revealed on Wednesday that her Stage 4 breast cancer has spread to her brain. On Instagram, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a video of her CT scan from January, in which doctors determined that the cancer had metastasized. In the caption, she wrote, “January 12, 2023. On…



#shannendoherty #beverlyhills #ct #mets #draminmirahdi #cedarsinai #selmablair #heatherstvseries #kevinsmith #mallrats