Pat Cooper, the brash Italian-American stand-up from Brooklyn whose anger real and imagined provided fuel for a long career in comedy, has died. He was 93. Cooper died Tuesday night at his home in Las Vegas, his wife, Emily Conner, announced. A mainstay in nightclubs from Atlantic City to Las…



#patcooper #italian #brooklyn #lasvegas #emilyconner #atlanticcity #stanthony #friarsclub #manhattan #edsullivan