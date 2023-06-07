New York City goes after Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads to wave of social media fueled theft
Published
New York City goes after Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads to wave of social media fueled theft A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Nearly three months after Hyundai and Kia rolled out new software designed to thwart…
#newyorkcity #hyundai #kia #santafe #littleton #colo #tiktok #usdistrictcourt #southerndistrict #hyundaimotoramerica