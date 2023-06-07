DOJ charges ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Arrested Development’ actor in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Hollywood actor who appeared on “Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development,” "Bob's Burgers" and in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” has been arrested in California and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jay Johnston faces charges of felony obstruction…



