Pat Cooper, the famously fast-talking and angry stand-up comedian who often appeared on Ed Sullivan and Howard Stern’s shows, died Tuesday in Las Vegas. He was 93. Cooper appeared on “Seinfeld” in the Friars Club episode, playing himself. He also appeared with Robert DeNiro in the 1999 film…



#patcooper #edsullivan #howardsterns #lasvegas #friarsclub #robertdeniro #analyzethis #salvatoremasiello #analyzethat #howardstern