WASHINGTON, D.C. — Britain will host key players for a summit on artificial intelligence in the fall as Rishi Sunak seeks to position the U.K. as a power broker on the subject. Confirming plans for a conference first reported by POLITICO this week, British officials argued the U.K. would be…



#rishisunak #politico #downingstreet #g7 #openai #samaltman #googledeepmind #demishassabis #itv #alexanderkarp