US trade deficit widens to 6-month high, expected to dent economic growth
Published
The U.S. trade deficit widened by the most in eight years in April as imports of goods rebounded while exports of energy products declined, a trend that if sustained, could result in trade being a drag on economic growth in the second quarter. The increase reported by the Commerce Department on…
#commercedepartment #christopherrupkey #fwdbonds #goldmansachs #ustreasury #federalreserve #matthewmartin #oxfordeconomics #contentiouswestcoast #luciamutikani