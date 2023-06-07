Atlanta organizers unveil plan to take 'Cop City' fight to the ballot box

Activists announced an effort Wednesday to force a referendum that would allow Atlanta voters to decide whether the construction of a proposed police and firefighter training center should proceed, in a potential last-ditch effort to halt the project that its opponents refer to as “Cop City.” A…



#atlanta #citycouncil #cityhall #copcity #kamaufranklin #alexjoseph #georgia #camdencounty #georgiasupremecourt #workingfamiliesparty