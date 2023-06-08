How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke and poor air quality

How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke and poor air quality

Newsy

Published

ViewFor the next few days if you're in parts of the Midwest or most of the East, even going outside for a short walk while in this smoky haze can have some impact on your health.

Wildfire smoke can cause symptoms like sneezing and watery or burning eyes, phlegm or a wheezing cough. It can make breathing difficult or aggravate...

Full Article