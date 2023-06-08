Dua Lipa’s Copyright Accusers Drop ‘Levitating’ Infringement Lawsuit

A Florida reggae band has decided to drop a copyright case accusing Dua Lipa of copying her smash hit song “Levitating” from their earlier track, two days after a federal judge cast serious doubt on the lawsuit’s allegations. The band, called Artikal Sound System, sued the star last year over…



#florida #dualipa #artikalsoundsystem #liveyourlife #06072023 #sunshinessykes #billboard #christinelepera #silberbergknupp #edsheeran