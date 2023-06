Jay Johnston, an actor known for voicing the character Jimmy Pesto on "Bob's Burgers" and roles on "Mr. Show with Bob and Dave" and "Arrested Development," was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on charges he was part of the mob that confronted police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.…



