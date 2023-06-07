California campground gunman sentenced to 119 years in string of shootings that killed a father

A gunman convicted of murder in a series of shootings in and around a Southern California campground that left a pharmaceutical scientist dead and spanned nearly two years was sentenced Wednesday to 119 years to life, his lawyer said. Anthony Rauda, 46, was found guilty last month of second-degree…



#southerncalifornia #anthonyrauda #malibucreekstatepark #santamonicamountains #nickochorocha #tristanbeaudette #ochorocha #tesla