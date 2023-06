Happy birthday, Prince! Today (June 7) would have been the late icon’s 64th birthday. In honor of the superstar, we’re looking back on some of his biggest hits. Over the course of his illustrious career, Prince had an impressive 47 hits on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Of those 47,…



#billboardhot #kiss #batdancefrombatman #billboard #takeourpoll