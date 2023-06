"Literally Impossible": Trucking Companies Brace For California's Electric Mandate Authored by Travis Gillmore via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Logistics companies are scrambling to meet California’s upcoming Jan. 1, 2024 mandate that all new trucks purchased for servicing ports, rail yards,…



