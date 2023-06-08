‘I Have Struggled With My Weight for 20 Years’: Chris Christie Hits Back at Trump’s Taunts
Published
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie hit back at former President Donald Trump’s weight jokes on Wednesday and opened up about his struggle with his weight. After Trump posted an edited video that made it look as though Christie announced his campaign launch at an all-you-can-eat…
#chrischristie #donaldtrump #trump #christie #christieresponded #donaldtrumps #christiewrote #jaketapper #christieholding #christies