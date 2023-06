An image from Jan. 6, 2021, police body camera footage, included in a statement supporting an arrest warrant for Jay Johnston, circled in yellow. The actor was banned from the animated sitcom in 2021 after he was accused of participating in the Capitol riot. Jay Johnston, a comic actor known for…



#jayjohnston #capitol #bobsburgers #fbi #twitter #harmontown #arresteddevelopment #cassandrachurch #dailybeast #jimmypestosr