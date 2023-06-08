Trump Jr. says Fox News wants Tucker Carlson

Trump Jr. says Fox News wants Tucker Carlson "muzzled" until after election

Upworthy

Published

Donald Trump Jr. is accusing Fox News of trying to keep Tucker Carlson "muzzled" ahead of the 2024 election after reports surfaced that the network sent a letter to Carlson's legal team, alleging the former Fox host was in breach of his contract. Carlson was ousted from Fox News in April but came…

#donaldtrumpjr #tuckercarlson #twitter #ukraine #kakhovka #bernardgugar #firstamendment #bryanfreedman #trumpjr #donaldtrump

Full Article