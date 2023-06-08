Mike Pence Says DOJ Shouldn’t Indict Trump if He Committed a Crime Because America Is ‘the Symbol of Justice’ (Video)
During his CNN town hall on Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence argued that Donald Trump shouldn’t be indicted even if the Department of Justice finds that he committed a crime. The reason? Because America is “the symbol of justice.” And when called out for the contradiction between this…
