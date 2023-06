OpenAI won’t be building more consumer products after ChatGPT. How will this affect B2B? Kipp and Kieran dive into OpenAI’s secret roadmap and what it means for the future of AI. Learn about the power of multi-modality in AI, how personalization will scale new technologies, and if OpenAI will…



#openai #kipp #kieran #amazonwebservices #samaltman #claychristensen #socialmedia #applepodcasts #kippbodnar #kieranflanagan