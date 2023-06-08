‘Fleabag’s Hot Priest Andrew Scott Takes On Scorching Version Of ‘Uncle Vanya’ By Playing All The Parts
Andrew Scott, the hot priest in Fleabag and Bond villain in Spectre, will dominate the West End in the fall by playing all the roles in Vanya, a new adaptation of Chekhov’s masterpiece Uncle Vanya. Playwright Simon Stephens, who won major awards for his stage interpretation of Mark Haddon’s…
