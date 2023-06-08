UK to host global AI safety summit
Published
The UK is to host the first global summit on AI safety bringing together key countries, companies and researchers to agree how to mitigate risks from the technology.Full Article
Published
The UK is to host the first global summit on AI safety bringing together key countries, companies and researchers to agree how to mitigate risks from the technology.Full Article
The UK will host the first global summit on artificial intelligence (AI) safety, Rishi Sunak announced ahead of talks on the issue..