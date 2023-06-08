Arbitrum Sequencer Bug Causes Temporary Transaction Pause

Ethereum layer-2 (L2) scaling solution Arbitrum stopped processing transactions on June 7 because its sequencer faced a bug in the batch poster. The incident only lasted for an hour. The crypto community and Ethereum devs are discussing the fact that Ethereum L2 scaling solution Arbitrum had to…



#ethereum #arbitrum #ethereuml2arbitrum #stoptransactions #arbitrumsequencer #arbitrumdevelopers #coinbase #ethereumlayer2 #optimsitim #optimism