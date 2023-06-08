Trump's Niece Once Said Only Someone Running Against Him Can Call Him Out: Does Mike Pence Have It In Him?

The Republic presidential primary is getting crowded with the passing of each day even as Donald Trump has a stranglehold over the GOP base. The former president’s niece Mary Trump said following her uncle’s CNN townhall that media could do little to stem his lies and the onus falls on those who…



#donaldtrump #marytrump #kaitlincollins #fastpolitics #mollyjongfast #trump #constitution #pencemakescutpence #pence #iowa