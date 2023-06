A spokesperson for Jamie Foxx has shut down an unsubstantiated claim that the actor and comedian was left "paralyzed and blind" by a COVID-19 vaccine, saying it is "completely inaccurate." In early April, it was revealed that Oscar-winning Ray star Foxx, 55, had been hospitalized after an…



#jamiefoxx #raystar #corinnefoxx #ajbenza #foxx #appearingonaskdr #twitter