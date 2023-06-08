Canada Wildfires Renew Calls for a National Fire Service
Published
Prime Minister Trudeau said he spoke to President Biden by phone to offer thanks for the American firefighters on the scene.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Trudeau said he spoke to President Biden by phone to offer thanks for the American firefighters on the scene.Full Article
Smoke from dozens of wildfires in Canada is likely to linger in the Denver area into the start of the work week, according to the..
Smoke From Canada Wildfires , Is Impacting US Cities.
Fox News reports that smoke from
wildfires in Canada has impacted..